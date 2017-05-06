Get A Look At Kim and Kanye’s New Clothing Line For Kids

May 6, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Kanye West, kim kardashian, The Kid’s Supply

They’ve been teasing us for a long time: and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s clothing line for children is here.

It’s sold under the label The Kid’s Supply.  As you can see below, it features everything from chokers to bomber jackets to silk dresses.  Kim told the world on Twitter that Kanye drew the logo by hand.

And don’t ignore the price tags.

Epic Topanga hoodie and jogger set, $125

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

Silk bias dress, $125

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

Calabasas reversible bomber jacket, $240

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

Choker, $22

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

Kids embroidered T-shirt, $28

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on

Source: Huffington Post

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live