Get A Look At Kim and Kanye’s New Clothing Line For Kids

They’ve been teasing us for a long time: and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s clothing line for children is here.
It’s sold under the label The Kid’s Supply. As you can see below, it features everything from chokers to bomber jackets to silk dresses. Kim told the world on Twitter that Kanye drew the logo by hand.
And don’t ignore the price tags.
Epic Topanga hoodie and jogger set, $125
Silk bias dress, $125
Calabasas reversible bomber jacket, $240
Choker, $22
Kids embroidered T-shirt, $28
