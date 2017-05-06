Did Mark Hamill Give Away A Huge ‘Last Jedi’ Twist 34-Years Ago?

I’ll be the first to admit: maybe it’s all a big Jedi mind trick.

The year was 1983: and Luke Skywalker himself (Mark Hamill) sat down for a one-on-one interview about Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi with the late Gene Siskel (of the Chicago Tribune; and half of the Siskel & Ebert movie review television show). As you can see in the interview above (fast-forward to about 7:50 in), Mark Hamill teased (or maybe even spoiled?) a plot twist regarding Luke Skywalker…and his child. Here’s the interesting excerpt from the interview:

Mark Hamill: “George has talked to me about doing something at the turn of the century in the last trilogy, but it wouldn’t be on the same plane of existence.”

Gene Siskel: “What it sounds like is he offered you a job to play a father [to] a Luke Jr. around the year 2000.”

Mark Hamill: “[Shaking his head in agreement] You’re a very clever man, Mr. Siskel.”

If this is true (and who knows if it is!), who’s the Skywalker Jr.? My money is on Rey from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. But it’s only a guess (and maybe a little obvious)!

Mind…blown.

Source: Movie Pilot

