Crayola Finally Unveils the New Blue Crayon We’ve All Been Waiting For

It’s finally here! The new blue crayon from Crayola we’ve been so patiently waiting for. You might remember the crayon company said farewell to a color in March…Dandelion. The crayon, which was introduced in 1990, from its 24-pack of crayons was a piece of everyone’s childhood everywhere. But we have to admit, this new shade of blue is pretty cool.

The inspiration comes from an accidental discovery in 2009. A blue pigment called YInMn was the first new blue pigment to be discovered in 200 years! The color won’t actually come in boxes just yet because Crayola is holding a naming contest for the shade. Have any ideas on what it should be called? Enter here!

We went ahead and suggested a name: “Blue Monday,” a New Order track and a JACK favorite, of course.