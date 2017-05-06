Aunt Jemima Pancakes and Waffles are Being Recalled

Looks like its another Blue Bell situation.

A number of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast packages are being recalled due to fear of listeria contamination. The New- Jersey based company made the announcement Friday morning informing distributors and retailers that it would pull Aunt Jemima items from U.S. and Mexican stores after listeria monocytogenes was discovered within a production plant. according to the Centers for Disease Control Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections within children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with a weakened immune system.