Aunt Jemima Pancakes and Waffles are Being Recalled

May 6, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Aunt Jemima, Listeria, pancakes, Recall, waffles

Looks like its another Blue Bell situation.

A number of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast packages are being recalled due to fear of listeria contamination. The New- Jersey based company made the announcement Friday morning informing distributors and retailers that it would pull Aunt Jemima items from U.S. and Mexican stores after listeria monocytogenes was discovered within a production plant. according to the Centers for Disease Control Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections within children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with a weakened immune system.

