VIDEO: Deflating Pikachu Gets Dragged Off Stage At A Kid’s Show

At the Pokémon World Festival 2017 in South Korea there was a kids show where dancers in inflatable Pikachu’s suits performed a little dance for the kids. As strange as this image already is, it gets weirder. One poor Pikachu started to deflate. The, seven guys in suits, yes we counted, run out, basically tackle the poor dancer and drag him off stage.

Yes, there thought probably was that a deflating Pikacku would scare the kids, it kind of scared us, but seven men? They kind of made the whole situation way more frighting than it needed to be.

Via Mashable