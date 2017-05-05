U.S. Map Shows What Every State Googles The Most Today On Cinco de Mayo

Did you know there’s a U.S. map that lists what people Google on Cinco de Mayo? Some of the searches may surprise you.
Some of my favorites:
- Texas: “What is Cinco de Mayo?” (good question!)
- Arizona and Indiana: “When is Cinco de Mayo?” (really?)
- Nevada: “Trump Tower Grill” (huh?)
- Delaware: “Primo Hoagie” (another huh?)
- Alaska: “Tequila” (my kind of state!)
- Vermont: “Tequila recipe” (good question!)
You can check out the full map here.
Source: BroBible
