Sunset Strip Legend Mario Maglieri Dead At 94

Mario Maglieri was known as the godfather of the Sunset Strip. He was the owner and co-founder of the legendary LA venues, The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy Theatre and The Rainbow Bar & Grill. Mario was a rock legend, bringing countless iconic bands, like The Doors, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Mötley Crüe, and Cream to the strip in the 60’s. Without him the Sunset Strip would not be the historic place it is now.

Mario passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Thursday, after being there for a week, recovering from a broken hip. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Scarlett.

Via TMZ