Selena Gomez Took Her Family to See The Weeknds Concert in Dallas

If you were at the Weeknds show and thought you saw Selena Gomez here in the big D, you were probably right.

On Thursday The Weeknd preformed at the American Airlines Center here in Dallas, and he wasn’t the only star out there. His new girlfriend Selena Gomez was in the crowd. She wasn’t alone, she brought her family members to see her boyfriend preform live in her hometown. The north Texas star posted pics on social media of her cousin and nephew at the show. Did you see her at the show? Check out some of the pics below.