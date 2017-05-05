New App Lets You Secretly Tell Your Ex They Have An STD

May 5, 2017 8:49 AM By JT
Filed Under: New York Post, std, Virgin Care

Are you worried that you might have given your previous sexual partners an STD?  With the help of an up-and-coming app, you can let them know anonymously.

Hoping to stop the spread of STDs, Virgin Care sexual health service (out of the U.K.) is kicking off a texting service.  Patients give phone numbers or email addresses of previous partners: and they take care of the rest (this includes sending a message, the fact that they need to be tested, and a unique code they can use on a website to get more info about the infection they’re at risk of having).

Source: New York Post

