Hit And Run Leaves Power Lines Down In Dallas Intersection

Dallas police were forced to shut down an intersection after a hit and run crash left a transformer in the street. The crash happened at around 10 pm at the intersection of Brockbank and Coogan. Police waited for Oncor officials to arrive on scene to shut off the power and asses the damage.

A witness claims they saw a black sedan fleeing the scene, heading north on Brockbank. The vehicle is said to be heavily damaged on it’s front and passenger side.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle in question, and so far no injuries or further details have been released.

Via NBC DFW