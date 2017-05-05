Hit And Run Leaves Power Lines Down In Dallas Intersection

May 5, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Brockbank drive, car crash, Coogan Drive, Dallas, hit and run, Power lines

Dallas police were forced to shut down an intersection after a hit and run crash left a transformer in the street. The crash happened at around 10 pm at the intersection of Brockbank and Coogan. Police waited for Oncor officials to arrive on scene to shut off the power and asses the damage.

A witness claims they saw a black sedan fleeing the scene, heading north on Brockbank. The vehicle is said to be heavily damaged on it’s front and passenger side.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle in question, and so far no injuries or further details have been released.

Via NBC DFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live