Here’s How Much The Inventor Of The Fidget Spinner Is Actually Making

May 5, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, ADHD, Catherine Hettinger, Fidget Spinner, Patent, Toy

The Fidget Spinner is taking the world by storm. Kids everywhere are going crazy for these little toys. You’d think the inventor would be raking in the cash, but you’d be dead wrong. They were created by Catherine Hettinger, a mother who wanted to help her daughter who suffers from ADHD. That was 20 years ago.

She first had some success but toy companies lost interest and in 2005 the 62-year-old mother had to give up the patent because she could not afford the $400 renewal fee. Now tens of millions of Fidget Spinners have been sold and Catherine isn’t making a penny off them.

Surprisingly, Catherine isn’t upset, in fact she’s completely fine with the whole thing. Recently in an interview she said that, “I’m just pleased that something I designed is something that people understand and really works for them.”

Via Daily Mail

