Facebook Opens Its Largest Data Center in Fort Worth

Fort Worth is now home to Facebook’s largest data center.

Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price got to press the giant Like button to help Commemorate the data center coming online. Facebook will be opening five 450,000 square foot buildings on its 170 acre property in north Fort Worth, making it the largest Facebook campus in the world. Building the first data center brought in more than 750 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs. “Today, about a hundred and fifty people that support steady-state operations,” said KC Timmons, Facebook’s site manager for the Fort Worth Data Center. The permanent employees include technicians, security and culinary workers, who staff the building’s kitchen, providing employees with free food.