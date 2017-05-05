Dolly Parton Memoir Tells of Affair, Heartbreak and Potential Suicide

The country legend writes in her new book, Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, that her longtime marriage to Carl Dean has had some rocky moments especially in the early ’80s when she had an “affair of the heart.”

It had long been rumored that Dolly was seeing her band leader Gregg Perry. Dolly says the affair ended in heartbreak and it nearly drove her to suicide, but an unlikely friend came along and saved her life.

She writes, “I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time … Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs.

The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality.” She adds, “I don’t think I’d have done it, killed myself, but I can’t say for sure.” Despite some roadblocks in her marriage, Dolly and Carl Dean have been married for 50 years.

Her book covers her entire life and delves deep into her childhood. She continues to say that she and Carl have an “open and free” relationship. Dolly believes her dog Popeye was a “spiritual messenger from God.”