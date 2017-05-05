Delta Threatens A Family With Jail Time Before Booting Them Off A Flight

Delta, Delta, Delta…did you learn nothing from United Airlines?

Here we go again with another overbooked flight. However rather than dragging a passenger off the plane, Delta threatened a family of four with jail time.

Brian and Brittany Schear and their two children under the age of two were headed home on a red eye flight to Los Angeles. The Schears had bought three seats on the flight, two seats for themselves and one seat for Brian’s 18-year-old son. Since the teen managed to get on an earlier flight, the couple decided to use their extra seat for their 2-year-old.

Schear can bee seen in the video explaining the situation to the agent…

“I bought the seat. It’s a red-eye. He won’t sleep unless he’s in his car seat. So, otherwise, he’d be sitting in my wife’s lap, crawling all over the place, and it’s not safe.”

After some back and forth one agent can be heard saying…

“So, then, it’s going to be a federal offense,” another agent quickly chimed in, “and you and your wife will be in jail and your kids will be —.”

Delta issued an apology saying…

“We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

Since the incident back in April, the Schear finally broke their silence on the matter. Brittany, the mother said she was terrified when they agents threatened her with jail time saying,

“As a mother, you have a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old — it doesn’t matter whether that’s true or false. It put fear in me.”

As for Brain, he never thought the situation would go as far as getting kicked off the plane. He said,

“We never thought it was going to get to the point where they were actually getting us all off the flight. As we were leaving the plane, there’s four or five passengers waiting for our seat.”