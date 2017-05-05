An Ex-College Football Star Has Escaped From Jail

May 5, 2017 3:45 PM
Ex-Oregon Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla has escaped from jail on Thursday. Police have begun a massive manhunt to bring Lyerla back into custody. 24-year-old Lyerla was 2 months into a 6 month sentence at a minimum security prison for a heroin arrest in March, 2017. Washington County Community Corrections Center officials say that an alarm sounded after a window was opened. After a search of the grounds they discovered that Lyerla has escaped. He now faces a felony escape charged if captured.

Lyerla helped carry the Ducks to victory in the Pac-12 championship, Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl between 2011 and 2013. He was signed to the Packers back in 2014 but got injured before the start of the season.

Via TMZ

