‘American Idol’ Is Back

May 5, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, ABC, American Idol, Coming Back, Fremantle, Ryan Seacrest, Simon Cowell

‘American Idol’ was the number one show on television for years. The show even beat out football. Millions of fans were crushed when FOX decided to cancel it. Pretty much the second it got canceled rumors started spreading that idol would come back.

It took a year but it’s finally coming back. There was a massive bidding war over the show that started a few months ago. At first FOX and ABC fought over the rights, but a few weeks ago ABC threw their name into the ring. Well, ABC won.

So far we only have speculation as to who will be on the show, but we can for sure eliminate a few people. For one Ryan Seacrest is doing “Live with Ryan and Kelly” in New York and we know when ABC first entered into talks they asked about filming in New York, but the production company Fremantle said that’s no go.

Simon Cowell is also out. He has an exclusive deal with NBC right now. ABC should announce the reboot in the coming weeks.

Via UPROXX

