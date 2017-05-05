ACL Music Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

May 5, 2017 11:05 AM
It’s here! The lineup for one of the most anticipated festivals in Texas was just announced and it’s GOOD. The lineup was announced this week and festival is continuing with two weekends and three-day tickets for both weekends are now on sale for $255 at the festival website. Single-day tickets are said to be offered at some point during the summer.

This year’s lineup include some pretty big acts such as Jay Z, The Killers, and Chance the Rapper! But the best part? All the JACK favorites on the bill! Below, we’ve highlighted a few artists we’re excited on that lineup:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Foster the People

 

 

