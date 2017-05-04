YouTube Parents Lose Custody Of Children After Controversial Prank

A couple known for “pranking” their children on YouTube have lost custody of their youngest.

Mike and Heather Martin are the duo behind the channel “DaddyOFive.” Recently, they posted a video berating their kids for spilling ink on their carpeted floor. Only thing is, Mike and Heather spilled the ink themselves, and the ink was invisible, and did not damage the carpet.

A mirrored version of the prank is below, and please proceed with caution, it contains NSFW language and is pretty tough to watch.

The two youngest children in the video are actually Heather’s stepchildren. Their real mother, Rose Hall, posted a video announcing that she took emergency custody of Emma and Cody.

Heather maintains that some of the videos they post are real, and others scripted. Mike has stated that he thought becoming a celebrity would make his children proud. He said, “Everybody was so happy to be a YouTuber and to be making these videos, getting the views. When my kids looked at me, I was their hero.”

It’s unclear at this point if the other three children will remain in their custody.

Via ABC7

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter