YouTube Parents Lose Custody Of Children After Controversial Prank

May 4, 2017 7:01 AM By JT
Filed Under: children, cruel, custody, daddyofive, Legal, Prank, youtube

A couple known for “pranking” their children on YouTube have lost custody of their youngest.

Mike and Heather Martin are the duo behind the channel “DaddyOFive.”  Recently, they posted a video berating their kids for spilling ink on their carpeted floor.  Only thing is, Mike and Heather spilled the ink themselves, and the ink was invisible, and did not damage the carpet.

A mirrored version of the prank is below, and please proceed with caution, it contains NSFW language and is pretty tough to watch.

The two youngest children in the video are actually Heather’s stepchildren.  Their real mother, Rose Hall, posted a video announcing that she took emergency custody of Emma and Cody.

Heather maintains that some of the videos they post are real, and others scripted.  Mike has stated that he thought becoming a celebrity would make his children proud.  He said, “Everybody was so happy to be a YouTuber and to be making these videos, getting the views.  When my kids looked at me, I was their hero.”

It’s unclear at this point if the other three children will remain in their custody.

Via ABC7

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live