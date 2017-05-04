You Could Get Paid To Drive Around The Country In A Mobile Win Bar

May 4, 2017 4:43 PM
Want to travel the country, drink wine, and get paid doing this summer? Well there’s a job opening at an Oregon winery to do just that. The Union Wine Company, famous for it’s canned wine, is looking to hire a “Canbassador.” Basically what you’ll do is drive all over the country this summer in a 1972 Citroën that’s been converted into a mobile wine bar.

You’ll be spending anywhere from one to four months traveling to festivals, store openings and other events just selling wine and living in a truck. The qualifications for the job are pretty simple too. You just need to be:

  • “comfortable living on the road”
  • “high proficiency/aptitude for social media, photography, and design”
  • “good attitude and an appreciation for wine”

Check out the full job listing here.

Via Mashable

