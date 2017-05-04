Would You Try Charcoal-Colored Ice Cream?

Call me a traditionalist, but Ice Cream isn’t supposed to be Charcoal colored right? I mean that’s just the rules, I think. It’s like years back when they did the green ketchup! That is just not supposed to happen, ketchup is red, relish is green, why are you messing with the universe?! I don’t care if it tastes the same, it’s visually unacceptable in my opinion.

But that’s what a LA-based Ice Cream shop is doing. Goth Ice Cream. The actual flavor is almond charcoal and it gets it’s color comes from activated charcoal. And of course you can get it in a black cone. Oh, and you don’t want to be too dark, you can brighten it up with sprinkles.

Charcoal-coloured #icecream is a thing this spring courtesy of Little Damage in LA! We absolutely love it…https://t.co/QCTRkl9iYK pic.twitter.com/LqCQsRkpSn — Paparazzi PR (@PaparazziPR1) May 3, 2017