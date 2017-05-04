Woman Swallows $7,000 In Order To Hide Cash From Husband During Domestic Dispute

A 30-year-old woman knew no bounds when she wanted to hide some spare cash from her husband.

Reportedly, the couple was in the middle of some sort of fight. The woman was saving the money to go out on a vacation with her hubs, as well as for some household goodies.

When the fight happened, however, she didn’t want to risk potentially losing the cash. So she did what any smart person would do, and swallowed it. All $7,000 or so of it. In $100 bills rolled up.

Doctors were able to extract 57 of the bills surgically, while she’ll have to wait for the others to appear….in a more natural way.

Dr. Juan Paulo Serrano said that because the bills were not wrapped or packaged suggest they were not transported for any illicit use, but rather as an act of “desperation.”

Via ABC

