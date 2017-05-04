Von Dutch Trucker Hats And Steve Madden Slinkys, Your Middle School Fashion Is BACK!

May 4, 2017 5:52 AM By JT
90s fashion, crushed velour, junior high, Middle School, spaghetti strap, steve madden, trucker hat, von dutch

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!  There might not be any better news for the whole rest of the day.  Week, probably.

We’ve already seen the triumphant return of the Steve Madden Slinky, and our hearts just about stopped due to excitement.

But the fun isn’t stopping there.  It seems there is a GIANT resurgence in early 2000s fashion right now.  Along with the Slinky, Forever 21 is selling crushed velour and spaghetti strap tops, people are starting to rock yin yang chokers and bucket hats again, and the greatest news of all…..Von Dutch Trucker Hats are BACK!

And if that’s not enough, it appears that Urban Outfitters is stepping up their millennial middle school fashion game as well!

Let’s just say we’re more than a little excited!

Via Buzzfeed

