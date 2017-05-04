This Woman Ate $7,000 After A Fight With Her Husband

A woman in Columbia swallowed $7,000 US after a fight with her husband. She was apparently trying to hide the money, which she reportedly was saving for a vacation with her husband. She told the local RCN television channel that the money came from selling household electrical items. The money had to be surgically removed. Doctors say she has swallowed rolls of $100 bills at once.

Doctors did say that because the bills were not wrapped up or packaged suggests that she did not swallow the money for any sort of illicit transport.

Via Barstool Sports