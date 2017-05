95-Year-Old Mark Sertich is one of the coolest people alive. This guy is very, very old but he still laces up regularly. He also works out like a pro. How many 95-year-old do you know that can do push ups? This guy is in better shape than most 30-year-olds. The guy’s been playing hockey for 85 years, and he’s still got it. Nobody lives forever, but if you had to put your money on someone it’d be Mark Sertich.

Check out the amazing video above of this living legend in action.

Via Barstool Sports