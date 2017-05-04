Starbucks Is Being Sued Over The Unicorn Frappuccino

The unicorn frappuccino may be gone but the hype, and drama is still very much alive. It turns out that the hit novelty drink from Starbucks may not have been an original idea. A coffee shop in Brooklyn, called The End, claims that they came up with a drink identical to the unicorn frapp months before Starbucks. Their drink was called the unicorn latte and it featured pink and blue colors and zero coffee, just like the unicorn frapp.

In case you needed a double dose of mystical energy this morning, we present to you: crystals and unicorns. Magical 🦄 latte created for us and shot by @baristart 🔮 🙏 A post shared by The End Brooklyn (@thendbrooklyn) on May 1, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The End started making the unicorn latte in December of 2016 and filed paperwork to own the name in January, while Starbucks’s unicorn drink came out in April. They want Starbucks to stop selling the drink and issue a public apology, but reps from Starbucks claim that the case has no merit and that the drink was inspired by man unicorn themed food and drink trends.

Via TMZ