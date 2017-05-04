Prince Philip To Retire From Public Engagements And Appearances

After 65 years of standing by the Queen’s side, the Duke of Edinburgh is stepping down.

Prince Philip announced his intentions to no longer accept invitations for public appearances and engagements after autumn of this year. He will fulfill his obligations through August of this year, but will then no longer”be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time” according to a release from Buckingham Palace.

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered the country’s “deepest gratitude” to Prince Philip saying, “From his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen to his inspirational Duke of Edinburgh Awards and his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes, his contribution to our United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world will be of huge benefit to us all for years to come.”

Although the Queen has scaled back her public appearances recently, she will continue to carry out her royal duties. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, 91 and 95-years old respectively, will celebrate 70 years of marriage together in November.

