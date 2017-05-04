New ‘Blade Runner’ Poster Is out and the Star Is Ryan Gosling’s Collar

May 4, 2017 1:54 PM
Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling

New posters for the upcoming reboot of Blade Runner featuring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford are out. But the one with Gosling seems to be drawing the most attention and not for a very unlikely reason either. Without any time wasted the internet quickly noticed Gosling’s high-collared ensemble. You could probably say the real star of this upcoming movie is Gosling’s collar if anything.

The best part about this were not the reactions from fans anticipating the movie, but from the hilarious photoshopped posters that followed after.

