Jerry Garcia’s ‘Wolf’ Guitar is up for Sale Again

By Abby Hassler

The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia’s famous “Wolf” guitar will be auctioned off once again with Guernsey’s, only this time, the proceeds will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar sold for nearly $1 million back in 2002 at Studio 54, becoming the most expensive guitar ever sold. The buyer wants to support the SPLC in its fight against hate groups and racism, which is why the guitar will go back on sale.

“I’ve been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege. But the time is right for Wolf to do some good,” the Deadhead fan who purchased the Wolf in 2002, said. “My wife and I have long supported the efforts of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and if ever we needed the SPLC, we sure do need them now.”

All proceeds from the winning high bid will go directly to the influential nonprofit.

“We are deeply grateful that the Wolf’s current owner is willing to part with this piece of music history to support the SPLC’s mission fighting hate and bigotry,” SPLC President Richard Cohen explained. “As extremism moves from the fringe to the mainstream, we have a lot of work to do. This remarkable act of generosity only strengthens our resolve.”

The auction will take place May 31, only days after the Martin Scorsese-produced documentary about Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead comes out.

Fans interested in bidding should visit Guernsey’s website or contact the auction house.