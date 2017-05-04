Japan Is Suffering From A Shortage Of Ninjas

Martial Arts experts are saying that Japan is suffering from a major shortage of those who practice ninjutsu, and it could become devastating to their tourist attractions.

Takatsugu Aoki manages a martial arts squad in Nagoya, the largest city in the Chūbu region on Japan. He told the Asahi newspaper, “With the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan on the increase, the value of ninja as tourism content has increased. There are more employment choices, while ninja shows across the country have become popular. I feel there is a ninja shortage.”

Apparently, these ninja performance groups are having a hard time finding candidates who are up to snuff, and lack the basic skills needed to perform adequately. These skills include being trained in unarmed combat, acrobatics, concealment, and first aid, and also having the ability to use throwing stars and fight with swords.

Luckily for potential ninjas, walking on water and invisibility aren’t part of the job description.

Via Independent

