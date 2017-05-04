Hulu Launches Live TV Service

Hulu has officially launched what they believe to be the ultimate cord-cutter’s delight, live TV for only $40 each month.

The Hulu Live-Television service will give subscribers more than 50 TV channels, along with access to its streaming catalog.

Although there is already stiff competition from big names such as: Google’s YouTube TV, AT&T’s Direct TV Now and even Dish Network’s Sling TV. For the price though, Hulu “seems like the best option — at least on paper — for users looking to ‘cut the cord’ on cable and replace it with a single digital subscription,” according to Popular Science.

Subscribers have options including CNN, TNT, ESPN and TBS, they also can store up to 50 hours of DVR content for free.

Hulu TV is currently available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and Xbox One with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung smart TV compatibility coming soon.