High Winds Turn Beach Umbrellas Into Deadly Objects

I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before but it makes total sense because I’ve tried opening an umbrella in high winds and I know the challenge that occurs. However, this is on another level. These beach umbrellas are flying through the air at high speeds in high volume!

The video above is just one of the angles. Here’s another angle where a man tries to fight back!

This is funny and scary at the same time. I can only wonder if they’ve ever had this problem on our beaches down in Galveston.