Everywhere a dog is allowed, high school student Brenda Sierra makes sure to bring Sasha with her.

As Brenda prepared for her school’s prom, she knew it would not be a joyous occasion without her pooch by her side. With the extra fabric from her navy blue and yellow floral gown, Brenda had a matching outfit stitched for her 7-year-old dachshund.

There is no doubt they were the cutest couple of the evening!

Via Teen Vogue

