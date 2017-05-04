‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Offs Are In The Works

HBO has just finished talks with four different writers to, “to each explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe.” The four writers are Max Borenstein (Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsmen: The Secret Service), Brian Helgeland LA Confidential, A Knight’s Tale and Mystic River) and Carly Wray (Mad Men and The Leftovers). We know for sure that Goldman and Wray will each be collaborating with George R.R. Martin individually.

HBO has said that, “There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

We do know that the show’s original show runners will not be involved, and that writing for the eight and final season has begun. This opens the door for prequels and sequels alike.

