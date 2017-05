On Wednesday the Dallas Animal Services were brought over 130 animals. If you’re thinking of adopting now would be a really good time. The shelter, located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road,┬áis now massively over crowded. The Dallas Animal Services are offering adoptions for only $20 dollars for the month of May.

So, now’s the time to adopt if you’ve been thinking about it. Check out the list of animals up for adoption here.

Via NBC DFW