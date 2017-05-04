Caffeinated Bagels Are Here

Einstein Bros Bagels have just come out with the worlds first caffeinated bagel for all you addicts. The “Espresso Buzz Bagel” contains 32 milligrams of caffeine, just about a third of whats in an 8 oz coffee. That’s not a very large amount of coffee, but its a start. Reviews are mixed so far with some loving it and others complaining that the bagel is overly bitter.

Say hello to our new Boosted Bagels, jam-packed w/ flavor & benefits to soar above the average breakfast. Learn more https://t.co/HsxdQdnasG pic.twitter.com/kj3f8M66Cy — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) May 4, 2017

The “Espresso Buzz Bagel” is part of a new line of “Boosted Bagels,” including the “Cherry Chia Bagel” and the “Savory Parm Bagel.” Now you can have your fix and eat it too.

