Caffeinated Bagels Are Here

May 4, 2017 3:47 PM
Einstein Bros Bagels have just come out with the worlds first caffeinated bagel for all you addicts. The “Espresso Buzz Bagel” contains 32 milligrams of caffeine, just about a third of whats in an 8 oz coffee. That’s not a very large amount of coffee, but its a start. Reviews are mixed so far with some loving it and others complaining that the bagel is overly bitter.

The “Espresso Buzz Bagel” is part of a new line of “Boosted Bagels,” including the “Cherry Chia Bagel” and the “Savory Parm Bagel.” Now you can have your fix and eat it too.

Via Mashable

