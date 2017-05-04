Bombay Sapphire Gin Recalled For Having Too Much Alcohol

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has called for a nation wide recall of Bombay Sapphire gin. They have discovered that a small number of bottles contain nearly double the advertised alcohol levels. The gin is marketed as having 40% alcohol content, but some 1.1 liter bottle actually contain upwards of 77% alcohol by volume. For reference that about the concentration of pure grain alcohol.

The government has urged customers to return or throw away any bottles they might have. Pending a further investigation other Bacardi products be also be recalled.

Via Mashable