Watch Eddie Vedder preform Covers of Aerosmith, The Who and More

May 3, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Areosmith, Bruce Springeteen, Cover, Eddie Vedder, Neil Young, Pearl Jam, Pink Floyd, The Who

Talk about a cool cover band.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was in Boston over the weekend and took part in the Hot Stove Cool Music benefit show. Vedder preformed with members of Letters to Cleo and Buffalo Tom and Belly. the group played a couple of Pearl Jam songs while doing covers of The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright”, Talking Heads’ “Love, the Rolling Stones “Waiting on a Friend”, Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”, Bruce Springsteen’s “Bobby Jean,”Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Eddie Vedder still got it. Check out the videos below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live