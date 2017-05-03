Watch Eddie Vedder preform Covers of Aerosmith, The Who and More

Talk about a cool cover band.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was in Boston over the weekend and took part in the Hot Stove Cool Music benefit show. Vedder preformed with members of Letters to Cleo and Buffalo Tom and Belly. the group played a couple of Pearl Jam songs while doing covers of The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright”, Talking Heads’ “Love, the Rolling Stones “Waiting on a Friend”, Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”, Bruce Springsteen’s “Bobby Jean,”Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Eddie Vedder still got it. Check out the videos below.