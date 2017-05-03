Want To Get Buff Like The Rock? You Need To Eat Like The Rock, Which Includes 800 Pounds Of Cod Per Year!

It’s really not that difficult to get as buff as The Rock, ya know. As long as you’re ok with waking up before 4am everyday to work out for a couple of hours and adhere to a strict diet that can only be described as “Herculean.” See, easy?

Usually, The Rock eats seven large meals EVERY DAY to maintain a mass that some would consider impossible but to The Rock is just old news at this point.

Here’s how his daily meal breakdown usually looks:

Meal 1

10 oz cod

2 whole eggs

2 cups oatmeal

Meal 2

8 oz cod

12 oz sweet potato

1 cup veggies

Meal 3

8 oz chicken

2 cups white rice

1 cup veggies

Meal 4

8 oz cod

2 cups rice

1 cup veggies

1 tbsp fish oil

Meal 5

8 oz steak

12 oz baked potato

spinach salad

Meal 6

10 oz cod

2 cups rice

salad

Meal 7

30 grams casein protein

10 egg-white omelet

1 cup veggies (onions, peppers, mushrooms)

1 tbsp omega-3 fish oil

The wrestler turned actor’s diet is so protein based, he consumes about 821 pounds of cod every year! How, we’re not sure. That’s about 2,734 calories daily, 1,000 of which is cod alone! But hey, if you want a body like The Rock, you’ve cod to do what you’ve cod to do, right?

Via FiveThirtyEight

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter