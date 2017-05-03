There’s a Vending Machine That Has All Your Musical Needs On the Go

Ever need some guitar strings on the go?

Well now there’s a vending machine that as all your musical needs. Clingan Guitar Tone in Melbourne, Australia has launched a new vending machine full of all things music related. The vending machine is open 24/7 and is full of strings for acoustic and electric guitars, drum sticks, a tuner, leads, and guitar straps. The store even added a form to suggest stuff that should be added to the vending machine. To bad this vending machine is in Australia, if only Guitar Center had one of these outside there stores.