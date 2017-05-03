The Internet Is In Love With This Czech Girl Scout Who Stood Up To A Neo-Nazi

May 3, 2017 6:30 PM
Far-right nationalists at a far-right rally in Brno, Czech Republic, were met with counter-protesters from all walks of life, including Girl Scouts. In a photo taken at the rally, which is now going viral, a Girl Scout named Lucie standing up to a far-right nationalist. Lucie has since gained a tremendous amount of support as people commend her for her bravery in the face of hate.

The Neo-Nazi’s were met by an even large group of counter-protesters, among them were drummers, dancers and sign holders. Combined a total of 11 people were arrested, with many more detained.

