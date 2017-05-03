The Hottest Toy Was Actually Created to Help Kids with Anxiety Disorders and Autism

Move over Tamagotchi! The hottest toy with kids right now is actually….a fidget spinner that was meant to help kids with anxiety disorders and autism. First things first: what’s a fidget spinner? A fidget spinner is a small toy that can be spun between a user’s thumb and middle finger. Some sellers, like Amazon, even claim the colorful toys “bring out the genius” by helping users to focus and reduce stress. That claim might be quite the stretch and not everyone is thrilled about them. Teachers are calling the gadgets distractions in the classroom.

There are parents with autistic and ADHD children who strongly believe in the product though. Clinton Green of Elite DNA Therapy says parents who decide to buy a spinner for their child to take to school should make sure the child understands the purpose behind it so it doesn’t become a distraction for them and everyone else in the classroom.

Looks like the fidget spinners, just like all other good things out there, should only be used if necessary and…maybe not in a classroom?

so apparently my kids are obsessed with something called….fidget spinners? That ring a bell for anyone? — David Chancellor (@DavidChancellor) May 2, 2017

The suddenly red-hot "fidget spinners" were designed to help kids focus. But instead they're driving teachers nuts. https://t.co/gmH361mn8X pic.twitter.com/hz9AEmdQYV — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) May 3, 2017