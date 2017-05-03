‘The Dark Tower’ Gets Its First Trailer

May 3, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: August, Box Office, cinema, Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Movie trailer, Stephen King, The Dark Tower

The supposed sequel to Stephen King’s eight-book series, The Dark Tower, has its first Trailer and stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. Elba plays the gunslinger, Roland Deschain, who’s on a mission to save the titular dark tower from destruction by the mysterious and evil Man in Black, played by Matthew McConaughey. The two have a lot of presence between them and are seen going head to head multiple times along with a few jokes up their sleeves.

Many fans who’ve been patiently waiting for this have chimed in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live