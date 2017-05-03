‘The Dark Tower’ Gets Its First Trailer

The supposed sequel to Stephen King’s eight-book series, The Dark Tower, has its first Trailer and stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. Elba plays the gunslinger, Roland Deschain, who’s on a mission to save the titular dark tower from destruction by the mysterious and evil Man in Black, played by Matthew McConaughey. The two have a lot of presence between them and are seen going head to head multiple times along with a few jokes up their sleeves.

Many fans who’ve been patiently waiting for this have chimed in.

watching the Dark Tower trailer like pic.twitter.com/L1qIj7OHx4 — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) May 3, 2017