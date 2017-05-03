Scientists Have Used A Gene-Editing Tool To Remove HIV In Mice

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine have made a major breakthrough in the fight against HIV. The team of scientists have used a powerful gene-editing tool to remove the HIV type 1 (HIV-1) virus from infected mice. They have also been able to halt the infection’s replication. CRISPR/Cas9 allowed the team to edit the genome by removing, adding, or altering sections of the DNA sequence.

While the cure for HIV is still far away, this marks a major step in the right direction. The team is now looking at repeating the study on primates and eventually hopes to do the same with humans.

