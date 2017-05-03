Prince Estate To Pay $1 Million To Keep Unreleased Music Off The Market

A judge has just extended the restraining order that keeps producer George Ian Boxill from releasing Prince’s “Deliverance” EP. Boxill insists that he has the right to release the music, but so far no final decision has been reached.

The album was originally planned to release on the first anniversary of Prince’s death. Fans who pre-ordered the album were able to download one song early. A trail will be held in the coming months to determine if Boxill had the right to release said song.

The judge has ordered the estate of Prince to post a $1 million bond, which Boxill will get if he ends up winning the trial.

Via TMZ