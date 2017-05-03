Playdates At Dog Parks, Puppy Happy Hour, Plus Tons More Events You And Your Pooch Can Enjoy In DFW!

It is a good time to be a dog living in the DFW right now.

The Metroplex has a TON of fun events that both your and your furry friend are sure to enjoy. Looking to secure a Guinness World Record, we have something for you. Looking for a happy hour catered to our four-legged friends full of treats including doggy beer, oh we’ve got your back. Also, if you’re looking to add to your family with a brand new friend, and who isn’t ever, there are plenty of opportunities to do that as well!

The World’s Largest Dog Day

Come out to Frisco this Sunday for an enclosed area for your pooches to run around, plus plenty of contests to determine the ugliest, cutest, dog with the most drool, most talented and owner/fur baby look-alikes! Plus, Dr Pepper Ballpark is looking to set Guinness World Records for the largest gathering of people dressed as dogs, the most dogs wearing bandannas, the most dogs balancing a treat on their nose and the largest dog grooming session.

Dog Bowl

This Sunday from 1pm to 5pm at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas there will be off-leash areas, plus tons of kiddie pools for your dog to splash around. Plus, concessions will be available, along with pet adoption booths!

The Yappy Hour Dog Social

From 6pm to 9pm Friday at Vandergriff Park in Arlington, a variety of pooch friendly treats will be available, including doggy beer, cheese and other goodies. This event is for adults and their dogs only, and will also include live music, food trucks and beverages available for purchase!

Dallas Pets Alive

This is a photography exhibit at the Noble Rey Brewing Co. from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will examine the metroplex’s unfortunate stray dog issue, and encourage people to adopt rather than buy!

There are plenty of other events scattered throughout DFW, look for one near your home HERE!

Via Dallas News

