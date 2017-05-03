Plano is Getting a Sprinkles Cupcake ATM

In case you need a mid night snack.

The new development Legacy west in Plano is going to be awesome. Why is it going to be awesome? Because they are going to have a Sprinkles Cupcake ATM. Sprinkles new location will be at 7500 Windrose Ave., Plano, on the northwest corner of Legacy Drive and the Dallas North Tollway and will open at the end of the month on May 31st, and the ATM opens at 9 AM the same day. The next time you go to the Shops at Legacy, you can stop by the cupcake ATM, swipe your card and a cupcake of your choosing will pop out.