One Of El Chapo’s Top Top Lieutenants Has Been Arrested

Sinola cartel leader Damaso Lopez was just arrested in Mexico City. Police arrested him and a man identified as Lopez’s financial adviser during a raid at his apartment complex in downtown Mexico City as part of a multi-point raid by Mexican authorities. He faces a possible extradition to the US and, if convicted, a life sentence.

Damaso is known as “El Licenciado,” which translates to “The Graduate,” a reference to his time as a lawyer. Lopez was indicted in U.S. Federal Court in 2011 for money laundering and drug smuggling. He is also suspected in aiding in the escape of El Chapo from a prison in 2001, where Lopez was head of security.

Experts believe this arrest will only escalate cartel violence. Infighting will continue between members attempting to seize power, while smaller rival cartels will attempt to rise to power.

Via UPROXX