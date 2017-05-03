North Lake College In Irving On Lockdown; Possible Shooter

May 3, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Breaking, Irving, Lock Down, North Lake College, Texas

North Lake College on MacArthur Blvd in Irving is reportedly on lockdown.

According to a tweet from the school, the college is on ‘Intruder Lock-Down’=. The Irving Police are saying the situation is an ‘active shooter’

The school is asking everyone to “Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room.” according to their Facebook page. “Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We”ll update you as soon as we can.”

More from CBS DFW right HERE

