Man Hires Strangers to be Guests at His Wedding, Gets Arrested for Fraud

What was supposed to be a happy day turned into one giant plot twist for one couple. A man in China was arrested for fraud after police were call to a wedding banquet. The bride and her whole family found it very strange when The groom, known only by his surname, Wang parents didn’t show up along with half the family. The banquet room was filled with the brides family and little to no one for the groom. After talking to the few guests that claimed to be friends or family of Wang, they all had the same answer that they all said they were Wang’s friends, but couldn’t really say how they knew him. The brides parents suspected Wang was lying after he told them repeatedly that his family and parents were on they’re way yet never showed. The police were called and started asking the guest questions. Some of the guests cracked and admitted they had never met Wang. The only connection all the guest had was that they all had been contacted by Wang via WeChat a popular social media platform and were paid 80 yuan ($12). The police then ran a background check on Wang and saw that he had lied about his age and was 2 years younger than the legal age to be married in China and was booked for fraud. Chinese news network CGTN reported that Wang had accused of swindling over 1.1 million yuan ($160,000) from the family of the bride over the last couple of years. In 2015, Wang reportedly borrowed 400,000 yuan for capital turnover at work.