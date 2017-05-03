LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Nico!

Nico is a Miniature Pinscher / Labrador Retriever / Chow mix. He even has DNA results to prove it. 😊 He is 3 years old, and weighs about 60lbs. Nico was found stray and had recently been attacked by another animal. Despite the best efforts to find his owners, no one was ever located. He is now in the LHS foster program awaiting a forever home to call his own.

Nico loves to cuddle!! When he is awake he loves to play with other dogs or even just lay on his bed and observe his surroundings. Nico also does well with the household cat. In fact, they have even been caught grooming each other from time to time. He is a very trusting and has been very tolerant of potentially stressful situations like meeting new people or even getting shots. Nico loves car rides and going for walks. He is very curious and is constantly looking for bunnies to chase.

Nico does have separation anxiety, but fortunately it is not as severe as a lot of others! Nico is house and crate trained!! In fact, he is also trained to wait in his crate while I prepare his food each morning. I even catch him going into his crate to nap periodically. Nico would do best in a home with other dogs or even a family that is looking for a very goofy lovable dog.